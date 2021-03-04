-
SKODA KUSHAQ's interiors previewed in official sketches: Details hereLast updated on Mar 04, 2021, 03:04 pm
Prior to its global debut on March 18, SKODA has revealed the interiors of the KUSHAQ SUV via official sketches. To recall, the car's design was previewed in similar pictures last month.
The latest images suggest that the vehicle will have a 'floating' infotainment console, a dual-tone cabin, and a 2-spoke multifunctional steering wheel.
Here are more details.
Exteriors
The car will sport the company's signature butterfly grille
SKODA KUSHAQ will have an eye-catching design, featuring a contoured bonnet, the company's signature butterfly grille with black verticals slats and chrome accents, 2-part headlights, and halogen fog lamps.
It will be flanked by roof rails, chrome-finished window frames, blacked-out B-pillars, and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.
Wrap-around LED taillights, a diffuser, and 'SKODA' lettering will be present on the rear end.
Information
It will be offered with a choice of two engines
SKODA KUSHAQ will be offered with two BS6-compliant engine options- a 1.0-liter TSI petrol mill that makes 109hp/175Nm, and a 1.5-liter TSI petrol motor that generates 148hp/250Nm. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.
Interiors
The vehicle will have a spacious 5-seater cabin
SKODA KUSHAQ will have a spacious 5-seater cabin with rear AC vents, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
It will pack a 10.0-inch 'floating' infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options.
Six airbags, electronic stability control, a rear-view camera, a tire pressure monitoring system, and ABS with EBD will ensure safety of the passengers.
Information
SKODA KUSHAQ: Pricing and availability
The pricing and availability details of the SKODA KUSHAQ in India will be revealed at the launch event on March 18. However, it is expected to cost around Rs. 10 lakh and will go against Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta.