2022 Volkswagen Jetta, with refreshed looks and two engines, revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 25, 2021, 12:42 am

German automaker Volkswagen has revealed the 2022 version of its Jetta compact sedan. It is available in five trims: S, Sport, SE, SEL, and GLI. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler flaunts cosmetic updates and a spacious cabin with lots of features. It is available with a choice of 1.5-liter and 2.0-liter turbocharged engines. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car is available in three color options

Volkswagen Jetta has a sloping roofline, a sculpted hood, a large refreshed black grille, redesigned bumpers, and LED headlamps. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16- to 18-inch alloy wheels in two black shades. Wrap-around taillights and twin exhausts are available on the rear. The sedan is available in three colors: Rising Blue, Oryx White, and Kings Red.

Information

It is offered with two engine choices

The 2022 Volkswagen Jetta runs on a 1.5-liter, turbocharged, 4-cylinder engine that makes 158hp/250Nm and a 2.0-liter turbo mill that generates 228hp/350Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, an 8-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Interiors

Flat-bottom steering wheel and a 10.0-inch instrument cluster are offered

Depending on the trim, the 2022 Volkswagen Jetta has a Volcano Brown or dual-tone black-colored cabin with leatherette/leather upholstery, red accents, black headliner, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It houses an 8.0- or 10.0-inch digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Multiple airbags, blind-spot monitoring, and adaptive cruise control ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information

2022 Volkswagen Jetta: Pricing and availability

The 2022 Volkswagen Jetta will make its way to dealerships in the US in the final quarter of this year. The car is expected to carry a starting price-tag of around $20,000 (roughly Rs. 14.8 lakh).