Volkswagen Taigun to be launched in India on September 23

German automaker Volkswagen has announced that the Taigun SUV will be launched in India on September 23. Its pre-bookings are already underway. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has a sporty look and an upmarket cabin with a host of features. It is available with a choice of two turbocharged petrol engines. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has faux skid plates and LED headlights

The Volkswagen Taigun is based on the MQB-A0-IN platform and has a sculpted hood, a sleek chromed grille, faux skid plates, and LED headlights with LED DRLs. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, beefy cladding, and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. A full-width LED taillight, a shark-fin antenna, and a window wiper are available on the rear end.

Information

Two engine options are offered

The Volkswagen Taigun is available with a 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder, TSI engine that makes 113hp/175Nm and a 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder, TSI motor that generates 148hp/250Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque converter automatic, and a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Interiors

An electric sunroof and six airbags are available inside

The Volkswagen Taigun has a dual-tone black and gray-colored 5-seater cabin, featuring rear AC vents, an electric sunroof, a wireless charger, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a digital instrument cluster and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Six airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view parking camera ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information

Volkswagen Taigun: Pricing and availability

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the Volkswagen Taigun in India will be announced at the time of launch on September 23. However, the car is likely to sport a price-figure of around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).