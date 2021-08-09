2021 Volkswagen Taigun review: Should you buy it?

Written by Somnath Chatterjee Twitter Last updated on Aug 09, 2021, 11:30 am

2021 Volkswagen Taigun will be launched in September

The long awaited Volkswagen Taigun is finally here and we expect it to be launched around the first half of September. It is the first SUV from Volkswagen which has been specially developed for the Indian market and is based on the 'MQB-A0-IN' platform. Needless to say, the Taigun is the most important launch from the German automaker in the country. Here's our review.

Exteriors

The car has continuous LED taillamps at the rear

The Taigun is a handsome compact SUV and has a styling theme which is typically Volkswagen. The massive front grille is finished in chrome and the SUV-specific design cues like the cladding, skid plates, and roof rails further enhance its appearance. The continuous LED taillamps at the rear are a nice touch as well while the 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels look sporty.

Interiors

The interiors are impressive in terms of quality and design

The interiors of Taigun mimic the exteriors in terms of displaying the traditional Volkswagen design ethos. The quality of materials on offer is also impressive while the design is simple yet functional. The 3-spoke steering wheel adjusts for both rake and reach. The instrument cluster is a digital one with configurable displays and the touchscreen unit is also neatly integrated into the dashboard.

Space

Legroom and headroom is generous but the car lacks width

Despite its compact proportions, the Volkswagen Taigun gets the longest wheelbase in its class at 2,651mm and that pays dividends in terms of space. The legroom and headroom is quite impressive, and the light colored upholstery further makes the cabin feel airy. That said, the rear seat is best for two passengers only due to the lack of width for the middle passenger.

Features

From ventilated front seats to an electric sunroof

Volkswagen has introduced some India-specific features on the Taigun including ventilated front seats and connected car technology. It also gets features like a 10.0-inch touchscreen console, a fully digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control with touch based controls, wireless charging, Type-C ports, a rear-view camera, and an electric sunroof. However, it misses out on a panoramic sunroof and a powered driver's seat.

Performance

The acceleration is quite strong and does not taper off

We tested the 1.5-liter TSI petrol with the 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox. The power output of this motor is 150hp/250Nm and it allows the Taigun to sprint from 0-100km/h in 9.1 seconds. As a result, the car feels very quick with strong acceleration that never tapers off. The gearbox is also quite responsive and the paddle shifters further enhance the driving experience.

Ride quality

The ride quality is plaint along with sporty handling

Despite the larger 17-inch alloy wheels, the ride quality of the Taigun is quite plaint while road noise is kept to a minimum. The steering feedback is impressive and the handling is surprisingly sporty for an SUV. The Taigun also gets cylinder shutdown technology which increases efficiency by using only two cylinders while coasting. We got a fuel efficiency figure of 13-14km/l.

Pocket-pinch

How much will it cost?

Volkswagen will position the Taigun as a premium compact SUV and we expect it to be priced at around Rs. 17 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end automatic variant as tested here. We feel the Taigun will appeal to those who are in the market for a performance-focused SUV because there is no denying that it sets a new benchmark in terms of performance.