Volkswagen India teases production-ready Taigun SUV, India launch imminent

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jun 27, 2021, 01:57 pm

Volkswagen Taigun teased in India

Volkswagen is set to launch its Taigun SUV in India soon. As the latest update, the company has released a teaser of the four-wheeler, showcasing the production-ready model. To recall, it was unveiled in March this year and is currently up for unofficial bookings via select dealerships. The Taigun offers an eye-catching look, an upmarket cabin, and two petrol engine options. Here's our roundup.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the teaser

The TSI engine in the New Volkswagen Taigun is built to support a lifestyle of hustle. It brings to the table a high functioning combination of Power and efficiency. All you need to do is push the 'Start' button.



Know more about the SUVW here - https://t.co/pNlDCHZN2B pic.twitter.com/UwvFDcHsCA — Volkswagen India (@volkswagenindia) June 25, 2021

Exteriors

It sports 17-inch alloy wheels

The Volkswagen Taigun features a sporty design with a muscular bonnet, a dual-slat chrome grille, a wide air dam, silvered skid plates, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna. For lighting, it houses LED headlights, LED DRLs, and LED taillights that extend through the width. On the sides, the vehicle is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, wheel arch cladding, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Information

There will be two engine options on offer

The Volkswagen Taigun will be available with two BS6-compliant engine choices, including a 1.0-liter TSI petrol engine that makes 116.5hp/175Nm and a 1.5-liter TSI motor that generates 152hp/250Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual/automatic or a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Interiors

The car offers 2-zone automatic climate control

The Volkswagen Taigun provides a spacious cabin with five ventilated seats, power windows, an adjustable steering wheel, 2-zone automatic climate control, a sunroof, and an engine start-stop button. It also packs a fully digital instrument cluster and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, there are multiple airbags and rear parking sensors.

Information

Volkswagen Taigun: Pricing

Volkswagen will announce the official pricing and availability details of its Taigun SUV during its launch in India. However, considering its specifications and features, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).