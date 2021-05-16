Unofficial bookings for Volkswagen Taigun SUV have started in India

Volkswagen Taigun can be booked by paying Rs. 10,000

Select Volkswagen dealerships across India have unofficially started taking bookings for the Volkswagen Taigun SUV unveiled in March. The booking amount is set at Rs. 10,000. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has a sporty look and a spacious cabin with a host of features. It will be up for grabs with a choice of two petrol engines. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

The car rides on 17-inch alloy wheels

The Volkswagen Taigun is based on the MQB A0 IN platform and has a chromed grille, a bumper with chrome accents, LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, and a silvered faux skid plate. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. A roof-mounted spoiler, a silver bash plate, and LED taillights are available on the rear end.

Information

Two engine options will be offered

In India, Volkswagen Taigun will come with two BS6-compliant petrol engine options: a 1.0-liter TSI mill generating 115hp/175Nm and a 1.5-liter TSI motor generating 150hp/250Nm. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a 6-speed manual, 6-speed torque converter automatic, or a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle offers six airbags and a 10.0-inch infotainment panel

The Volkswagen Taigun has a 5-seater cabin with automatic climate control, wireless charging, an electric sunroof, ambient lighting, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a digital instrument cluster and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Six airbags, hill-hold control, electronic stability control, and a tire pressure monitoring system ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information

Volkswagen Taigun: Pricing and availability

Details related to the pricing and availability of Volkswagen Taigun in India will be revealed at the time of launch. It should cost around Rs. 10 lakh and will take on rivals like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan KICKS, and Renault Duster.