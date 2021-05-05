Fiat wants you to name its latest crossover

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 05, 2021, 04:34 pm

Fiat has revealed a new B-segment crossover in Brazil which is being called 'SuvFiat' for the time being. The company has asked fans to choose the final name of the car by casting a vote on https://suv.fiat.com.br.

You can select from three options: Tuo, Domo, and Pulse. The name with the most votes will be selected as the official moniker.

Exteriors

The car has a compact and sporty design

The 'SuvFiat' sits on the MLA platform and draws styling cues from the Argo and Cronos models. It has a contrasting black roof, a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, a silvered skid plate, and sleek LED headlights.

It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.

Wrap-around taillights and dual exhaust tips are available on the rear.

Information

It should be offered with a choice of two engines

'SuvFiat' is expected to be offered with a choice of two engines: a 1.0-liter, turbocharged, 3-cylinder mill that will generate around 125hp/200Nm and a 1.3-liter naturally aspirated motor that will deliver 109hp/139Nm. Transmission duties should be handled by a 6-speed automatic or a CVT gearbox.

Interiors

A touchscreen infotainment panel should be available

The interiors of the 'SuvFiat' are yet to be revealed. However, it should have a spacious cabin with automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel.

It is likely to house a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity facilities.

Multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD should be available to ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information

'SuvFiat': Pricing and availability

The pricing details of the 'SuvFiat' will be announced at the time of launch in the coming months. It will go on sale in Brazil this September. However, no details regarding its availability in India are currently known.