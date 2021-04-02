Last updated on Apr 02, 2021, 11:41 am

Land Rover has launched its special edition Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate SUV at a starting price-tag of £147,441 (approximately Rs. 1.5 crore). It is offered in two variants: Long-wheelbase and Dynamic. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has an eye-catching look and a luxurious cabin with many features. It is offered with a choice of two powertrains. Here are more details.

Exteriors The car rides on 22-inch forged alloy wheels

Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate has a Narvick Black-colored contrast roof with matching ORVMs, Orchard Green paintwork, as well as Range Rover and SV badges surrounded by copper detailing. The grille, bonnet finisher, side vents, and front bumper accents are finished in a Graphite Atlas color. The car has sleek headlights, vertically-positioned taillamps, and rides on 22-inch forged designer alloy wheels.

Interiors The vehicle has a feature-loaded cabin

Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate has a premium cabin with carbon fiber trims and Vintage Tan or Poltrona Frau leather upholstery. Power-closing rear doors, reclining seats with massage, heating, and cooling functions, fold-out tables, and a fridge compartment are also available. The center console has a Zenith timepiece and a plaque that celebrates the vehicle's SV Bespoke origins.

Performance It is offered with two powertrain choices

Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate is offered with two powertrain choices: a supercharged V8 petrol engine that makes 557hp and a plug-in hybrid P400e. The latter offers an electric-only range of around 40km. The Dynamic model of the car also comes with Land Rover's Dynamic Response system which helps control body roll and lower the ride height by 8mm for improved performance.

Pricing Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate: Pricing