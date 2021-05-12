Nissan announces benefits worth Rs. 75,000 on KICKS SUV

Nissan KICKS available with benefits of Rs. 75,000

Nissan has introduced attractive discounts and benefits on its KICKS SUV, which was announced in India last year. The deals are available in the form of a cash discount and an exchange bonus. Notably, these can be availed only at NIC-enabled dealerships and are valid till the end of this month or till the stocks last. Here are more details.

Take a look at the offers

Nissan KICKS can currently be bought with a cash discount of up to Rs. 20,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 50,000, and Rs. 5,000 discount based on the customer's CIBIL score. Additional discounts are also being offered exclusively to government employees.

It comes in nine color options

Nissan KICKS SUV is available in XL, XV, XV Premium, and XV Premium (O) trims and nine color variants. It features a blacked-out grille with a chrome outline, a wide air dam, silvered skid plates, a rear spoiler, LED headlights, and fog lamps. On the sides, the car is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 17.0-inch alloy wheels.

The car can be bought with two engine options

The Nissan KICKS is available with two BS6-compliant petrol engine choices, including a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated motor that produces 105hp/142Nm and a 1.3-liter turbocharged mill that generates 154hp/254Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, or a CVT gearbox.

Inside the cabin, there is a 'floating' infotainment panel

The Nissan KICKS offers a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, power windows, automatic climate control, and a keyless entry. It packs quad speakers and an 8.0-inch 'floating' touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, there are dual airbags, electronic stability control, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

Nissan KICKS: Pricing

In India, the Nissan KICKS is priced at Rs. 9.45 lakh for the entry-level XL model and goes up to Rs. 14.65 lakh for the top-spec XV Premium CVT variant (both prices, ex-showroom).