Renault announces attractive discounts on these cars for May

Renault has introduced benefits of up to Rs. 75,000 on its popular models, including the Triber, KWID, and Duster.

These deals are valid till the end of this month and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, loyalty benefits, and corporate or rural offers.

The recently-launched KIGER has also been included in the offers list but only with warranty benefits.

Renault KWID: Price begins at Rs. 3.18 lakh

Renault KWID can be purchased with benefits of up to Rs. 52,000, including a cash discount of Rs. 20,000.

It features a blacked-out grille, sleek LED headlights, and 14-inch wheels. Inside, the car has a 5-seater cabin with an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel and dual airbags.

It comes with 799cc and 999cc petrol engine options that make 53.26hp/72Nm and 67hp/91Nm, respectively.

Renault Triber: Price starts at Rs. 5.30 lakh

The Renault Triber is available with offers worth Rs. 55,000, including an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000.

It sports a chrome-accented grille, roof rails, silvered skid plates, and projector headlamps. The cabin has a power steering wheel, seven seats, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The MPV draws power from a 1.0-liter petrol mill that generates 71hp of power and 96Nm of peak torque.

Renault KIGER: Price begins at Rs. 5.45 lakh

The Renault KIGER is up for grabs with a 5-year or 1-lakh kilometer extended warranty as a loyal benefit.

It has a chrome-covered grille, silvered roof rails, and 16-inch alloy wheels. The 5-seater cabin offers an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console and four airbags.

The vehicle is available with a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill that makes 98.63hp/160Nm and a 1.0-liter naturally-aspirated motor that delivers 71hp/96Nm.

Renault Duster: Price starts at Rs. 9.73 lakh

The Renault Duster attracts deals of up to Rs. 75,000, including Rs. 30,000 cash discount on the turbo variant.

It has a chromed grille, adjustable headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic climate control, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and twin airbags.

The SUV comes with two petrol engine choices: a 1.3-liter turbocharged mill that makes 154hp/254Nm and a 1.5-liter unit that generates 104.5hp/142Nm.