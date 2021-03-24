-
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace, with refreshed look and new features, unveiledLast updated on Mar 24, 2021, 05:29 pm
-
German automaker Volkswagen has unveiled the 2021 version of its Tiguan Allspace SUV. It will be up for grabs in India in the coming weeks.
The vehicle sports some cosmetic updates and has a spacious cabin with a host of features. It draws power from a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine linked to a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox.
Here are more details.
-
-
Exteriors
The car comes in seven colors
-
The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace has a muscular bonnet, a chromed grille with horizontal slats, a sharper bumper, and refreshed LED headlights.
It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Wraparound LED taillamps and twin exhausts are available on the rear.
The car is offered in seven shades, including Habanero Orange, Petroleum Blue, Pure White, and Pyrite Silver.
-
Information
It runs on a 187hp, 2.0-liter petrol engine
-
The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace draws power from a 187hp, 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine linked to a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox and a 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system. The car has a claimed fuel economy of 12.5km/l.
-
Interiors
The vehicle has a 7-seater cabin
-
The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace has a 7-seater cabin with 3-zone auto climate control, panoramic sunroof, keyless access, Vienna leather interiors, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
It houses a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
For ensuring the passengers' safety, seven airbags, hill descent control, electronic stability control, auto hold, and a rear-view camera are available.
-
Information
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace: Pricing and availability
-
The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace is being brought to India as a completely built unit (CBU). As for the pocket-pinch, it should carry some premium over the current-generation model, which costs Rs. 33.24 lakh (ex-showroom).