BMW 220i Sport launched in India at Rs. 38 lakhLast updated on Mar 24, 2021, 04:26 pm
As an addition to its 2 Series Gran Coupe range, German automaker BMW has launched an entry-level 220i Sport model in India.
The vehicle has an eye-catching design and a spacious cabin with a host of features. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox.
Here are more details.
Exteriors
The car comes in four colors
The BMW 220i Sport features a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, the brand's signature kidney grille, a wide air dam, and sleek LED headlamps.
It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and multi-spoke wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and twin exhaust tips are available on the rear.
The car is offered in four shades of Alpine White, Melbourne Red, Black Sapphire, and Storm Bay.
Interiors
The vehicle has a feature-packed cabin
The BMW 220i Sport has a spacious cabin, featuring Sensatec Oyster Black or Sensatec Black upholstery, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, sport seats, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel.
It houses a 5.1-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
For safety, the sedan has multiple airbags and parking sensors.
Performance
It runs on a 190hp, 2.0-liter engine
The BMW 220i Sport draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that generates 190hp of maximum power and 280Nm of peak torque.
The motor is mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox and allows the car to sprint from 0-100km/h in 7.1 seconds.
The vehicle also comes with three driving modes: Eco Pro, Comfort, and Sport.
Information
BMW 220i Sport: Pricing and availability
The BMW 220i Sport is manufactured in India and is available for purchase via the company's dealerships. As for the pocket-pinch, the car sports an introductory price-figure of Rs. 37.90 lakh (ex-showroom).