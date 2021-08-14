Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4, with 803hp hybrid powertrain, breaks cover

Limited-run Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 goes official

Italian automaker Lamborghini has revealed its Countach LPI 800-4 supercar. Its production is limited to 112 units and deliveries will commence in the first quarter of 2022. As for the highlights, the premium vehicle has a retro-futuristic design and a luxurious cabin. It is fueled by a hybrid powertrain and can hit a top speed of 356km/h. Here are more details.

The car is offered in more than 30 colors

Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 has a sloping roofline, a flat bonnet, wide air dam, a prominent front splitter, and sleek headlights. It is flanked by scissor doors, large air scoops that mimic the iconic NACA ducts, and designer 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels. Vents, hexagonal taillights, and quad exhaust tips are available on the rear. The car is available in 33 shades.

It can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 2.8 seconds

Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 packs a 769hp, 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine and a 34hp electric motor with 48V supercapacitor technology. The setup delivers a combined output of 803hp and is mated to a 7-speed gearbox. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 2.8 seconds.

The vehicle offers two seats and 8.0-inch infotainment console

Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 has a luxurious 2-seater red and black-colored cabin, featuring bucket-type seats, a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch vertically mounted touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Multiple airbags ensure the safety of the passengers.

Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4: Availability

Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 is expected to carry a price tag of around $3,000,000 (roughly Rs. 22.3 crore) in the US. Only 112 cars will be built and deliveries will take place next year.