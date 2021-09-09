Ola S1 electric scooter's sale rescheduled to September 15

Written by Harshita Malik

Ola S1 will now be available from September 15

Ola Electric had launched its S1 electric scooter in India last month and it was scheduled to go on sale yesterday. However, due to technical issues with the website, customers were unable to make the purchases. Ola CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, has said that the team is working to resolve the issues and the sale will now commence at 8am on September 15.

Take a look at the official announcement

My message on the @OlaElectric purchase issues today. pic.twitter.com/vDVfwLqC7U — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) September 8, 2021

Design

The electric scooter has a kerb weight of 125kg

Ola S1 will be available in 10 color options

The Ola S1 sits on a tubular frame and features a minimalist profile with an indicator-mounted apron, a smiley-shaped headlamp, and a flat seat with a pillion grab rail. It also offers a 7.0-inch TFT touchscreen unit, a full-LED lighting setup, and rides on 12-inch wheels. The two-wheeler has a wheelbase of 1,345mm, an underseat storage capacity of 36 liters, and weighs 125kg.

Information

It is backed by a 2.98kWh battery pack

The Ola S1 houses an 8.5kW motor and a 3.9kWh battery pack. It boasts a top-speed of 90km/h and a range of up to 121km. There's also a Pro variant which has a top-speed of 115km/h and promises a range of up to 181km.

Safety

There is combined braking system on offer

For the rider's safety, the Ola S1 is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with a combined braking system for improved handling. It offers Urban and Sport riding modes while the S1 Pro gets an additional Hyper mode. Suspension duties on the vehicle are taken care of by a single fork on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear.

Information

Ola S1: Pricing and availability

Ola S1 carries a price-tag of Rs. 1 lakh while the S1 Pro costs Rs. 1.3 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). It will be available starting September 15 at 8am. Those who have already pre-booked the vehicle will get the chance to buy the scooter first.