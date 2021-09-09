2021 Hyundai i20 N Line iMT review: Should you buy?

Last updated on Sep 09, 2021, 11:37 am

2021 Hyundai i20 N Line starts at Rs. 9.84 lakh (ex-showroom)

Performance hatchbacks have been rare in India owing to our price-sensitive market as well as our liking for fuel efficient cars. But that hasn't stopped Hyundai from launching its i20 N Line in India. The hatchback also marks the arrival of the N performance brand in the country. The i20 N Line is a niche product but is it good enough for an enthusiast?

Exteriors

The car has a sportier front-end design

To complement the mechanical upgrades, Hyundai has also given the i20 N Line trim a sporty makeover. The front-end is much more aggressive looking thanks to a new splitter and a new grille with a 'checkered flag' design. Elsewhere, there are new 16-inch alloy wheels, red front brake calipers, a redesigned rear diffuser, and twin exhaust muffler tips.

Interiors

The cabin gets a sporty 3-spoke steering wheel

We liked the interiors too with plenty of subtle detailing to make it stand out from the regular i20. The 3-spoke steering wheel along with the N branded gear shifter are the first things that you would notice. The seats also have a racier 'checkered flag' theme with contrast stitching. Red accents and metal pedals further ramp up the sporty quotient of this cabin.

Features

From a voice-enabled sunroof to connected car technology

Hyundai has added some new features to the i20 N Line such as OTA map updates for the navigation system, new voice commands for opening the sunroof or the driver side window, and an electrochromic rear-view mirror. The car also has features like an electric sunroof as standard along with a touchscreen infotainment system, connected car technology, and wireless charging.

Performance

The louder exhaust note adds to the driving experience

The sole powertrain option available with the i20 N Line is a 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine which develops 120hp/172Nm. Our test car had the 6-speed iMT gearbox which felt reasonably smooth with its shift quality. Performance on offer is quite brisk along with a strong power delivery while the louder exhaust note immediately makes its presence felt and adds to the overall driving experience.

Handling

The car has less body roll and improved steering feedback

In terms of handling, the i20 N Line has less body roll when compared to the standard model with an updated suspension. Crucially, the disc brakes at all four corners drastically cut down the braking time. At high speeds, the i20 N Line also feels incredibly stable while the improved steering gives excellent feedback. That said, the ride quality is a bit firm.

Our verdict

How much does it cost?

Prices start at Rs. 9.84 lakh for the N6 iMT variant while the top-end N8 iMT as tested here is priced at Rs. 10.87 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). It is considerably cheaper than the DCT automatic variant and makes sense for those who are looking for a performance hatchback at an affordable price. Overall, the i20 N Line is strongly recommended for an enthusiast.