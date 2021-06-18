Hyundai ALCAZAR SUV launched in India at Rs. 16.3 lakh
South Korean automaker Hyundai has launched its ALCAZAR SUV in India. It starts at Rs. 16.3 lakh and is offered in three trims: Prestige, Platinum, and Signature. As for the highlights, the car has a head-turning look, an upscale cabin with lots of features, and is available with a choice of petrol as well as diesel engines. Here are more details.
The vehicle is available in six colors
The Hyundai ALCAZAR has a sculpted hood, a large chromed grille, a wide air vent, triangular LED headlights, and wrap-around LED taillamps. On the sides, the car is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, side-steppers, and 18-inch alloy wheels. It is available in six shades: Titan Gray, Starry Night, Typhoon Silver, Taiga Brown, Phantom Black, and Polar White.
It has an 8-speaker sound system and 10.25-inch touchscreen unit
The Hyundai ALCAZAR has a 6/7-seater Cognac Brown-colored cabin with a smart panoramic sunroof, 64-color ambient lighting, an air purifier with AQI display, an 8-way adjustable driver's seat, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. It packs an 8-speaker Bose sound system and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Blue Link connected car technology. For safety, multiple airbags and a rear-view camera are available.
The SUV also gets three driving and traction control modes
Hyundai ALCAZAR is available with two BS6-compliant engine options: a 2.0-liter petrol mill that makes 157hp/191Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel motor that generates 113hp/250Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The car offers Comfort, Eco, and Sport drive modes, along with three traction control modes, namely, Snow, Sand, and Mud.
Hyundai ALCAZAR: Pricing
In India, the petrol-powered 7-seater Hyundai ALCAZAR starts at Rs. 16,30,300 and goes up to Rs. 18,22,300. The 6-seater petrol model is priced between Rs. 16,45,300- 19,84,900. The diesel-guzzling 7-seater model starts at Rs. 16,53,300 and goes up to Rs. 18,45,300. Finally, the 6-seater diesel variant comes in the price-bracket of Rs. 16,68,300-19,99,900 (all prices, ex-showroom).