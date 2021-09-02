Hyundai i20 N Line goes official at Rs. 9.8 lakh

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 02, 2021, 01:19 pm

Hyundai i20 N Line debuts in India

South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Company has introduced the N Line model of its i20 hatchback in the Indian market. The car has been priced starting at Rs. 9.84 lakh and is available in N6 and N8 variants. It gets a few cosmetic differences over the standard i20 vehicle along with some mechanical updates, including a sportier suspension setup. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

The car gets a stylish grille and 16-inch alloys

Hyundai i20 N Line is available in four monotone and two dual-tone paint schemes

The Hyundai i20 N Line features a sporty design with red highlights and sports a blacked-out grille with a "chequered flag" pattern, a wide air dam with a red slat under it, deep-set fog lamps, swept-back headlights, and 16-inch alloy wheels. A roof-mounted spoiler, twin exhausts, and a dark chrome strip connecting the taillamps are present on the rear section.

Information

A 120hp turbocharged engine fuels the vehicle

The Hyundai i20 N Line draws power from a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol motor that generates 120hp of power and 172Nm of peak torque. The mill comes linked to either a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Interiors

It has a 7-speaker setup from Bose

Hyundai i20 N Line also has automatic climate control and cruise control

The Hyundai i20 N Line offers a 5-seater cabin with leatherette seats, red accents, "N" branding, a 3-spoke steering wheel, and a sunroof. It also packs a 7-speaker Bose sound system, a digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and BlueLink support. Six airbags, a rear-view camera, and vehicle stability control are provided for safety.

Information

Hyundai i20 N Line: Pricing

The Hyundai i20 N Line carries a price tag of Rs. 9.84 lakh for the N6 iMT model, Rs. 10.87 lakh for the N8 iMT variant, and Rs. 11.75 lakh for the N8 DCT version (all prices, ex-showroom).