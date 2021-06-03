Hyundai CRETA emerges as bestselling car in India in May

Hyundai's popular offering, the CRETA, has become the bestselling car in India for May 2021 by selling 7,527 units in the month. The SUV outsold the Maruti Suzuki Swift, which managed to attract 7,005 new customers in the country last month. Till April this year, Hyundai had sold over 1.21 lakh units of the second-generation CRETA since its launch here in March 2020.

It sports a large chromed grille and 17-inch alloy wheels

The Hyundai CRETA features a muscular bonnet, a cascading chrome grille, silvered skid plates, a roof-mounted spoiler, a rear window washer, and a shark fin antenna. For lighting, it houses adjustable LED headlights, LED DRLs, and LED taillights. On the sides, the four-wheeler is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, power-adjustable ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

It is available with three engine choices

The Hyundai CRETA is offered with three BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.5-liter diesel motor that generates 113.4hp/250Nm, a 1.5-liter petrol mill that delivers 113.4hp/144Nm, and a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol unit that makes 138hp/242Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

The car is equipped with a 10.24-inch touchscreen

The Hyundai CRETA offers a 5-seater cabin with ventilated leather seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, power windows, automatic climate control, keyless entry, and rear parking sensors. It also packs eight speakers and a 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the four-wheeler provides six airbags, a rear-view camera, electronic stability control, and ABS with EBD.

Hyundai CRETA: Pricing

In India, the Hyundai CRETA starts at Rs. 9.99 lakh for the base-end E variant and goes up to Rs. 17.70 lakh for the top-spec SX (O) Turbo dual-tone model (both prices, ex-showroom).