2021 Hyundai i20 N Line's first impression: Powerful and promising

Written by Somnath Chatterjee Twitter Last updated on Aug 30, 2021, 11:03 am

2021 Hyundai i20 N Line comes with a 1.0-liter turbo petrol engine

Auto enthusiasts in India have been left starving due to the lack of affordable performance cars. Till now, we have only seen a few launches for this niche segment and that too with limited success. Hyundai has now entered this space all guns blazing with its i20 N Line. Based on the standard model, it gets various performance-oriented upgrades. Here's our first impression.

Exteriors

The car gets a new dual-tone front bumper

Compared to the standard i20, the N Line version looks much more sportier thanks to the plethora of cosmetic upgrades. The most distinguishable change is the new front bumper which is finished in dual-tone along with a 'checkered flag' grille. You also get new 16-inch alloy wheels, red front brake calipers, and dual exhaust tips. There are two new dual-tone color options as well.

Interiors

The cabin features a new sportier upholstery

Inside, your attention is immediately diverted toward the new 3-spoke steering wheel and the gear shifter which has the N branding. The leatherette seats are also new and have the same 'checkered flag' design as the exterior grille. Despite an all-black cabin, the ambiance has been suitably enhanced with red accents. The overall space remains the same as the standard i20.

Features

From paddle shifters to an electronic sunroof

The equipment list is largely similar to the standard top-end i20 but there are some minor additions such as steering-mounted paddle shifters and OTA map updates for the navigation system. An electric sunroof is standard along with features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console, connected car technology, a 7-speaker Bose audio system, automatic climate control, wireless charging, a rear-view camera, and six airbags.

The car gets updated suspension for a sportier drive

Unlike the standard i20, the N Line only gets the 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol motor that produces 120hp/172Nm. Gearbox options include a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT gearbox. Hyundai has updated the suspension for better handling while providing disc brakes at all the four corners. The i20 N Line also has a louder exhaust note to set it apart from the regular i20.

Our estimate

How much will it cost?

Hyundai is likely to charge a premium of around Rs. 1 lakh for the N Line over the current top-end i20 variant. Hence, we expect it to cost roughly Rs. 13 lakh (ex-showroom). Overall, the i20 N Line seems like a well-rounded performance hatchback with proper mechanical upgrades and not just a mere cosmetic change. We feel it will satiate enthusiasts.