The Hyundai i20 N Line hatchback, which was revealed in India earlier this week, will be launched on September 2. It will be offered in three trims: N6 iMT, N8 iMT, and N8 DCT, and its bookings are open. As for the highlights, the vehicle looks sporty and offers many features. It is fueled by a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine. Here's more.

The car flaunts a cascading grille and swept-back headlights

Hyundai i20 N Line has a cascading grille with matte black elements, a dual-tone bumper, a prominent splitter, and 'N Line' badging. It is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, side sills with red inserts, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Z-shaped taillights, a tailgate spoiler, and a twin-tip exhaust grace the rear end. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,580mm and a length of 3,995mm.

It is fueled by a 118hp, 1.0-liter engine

Hyundai i20 N Line is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that churns out a maximum power of 118hp and a peak torque of 172Nm. The motor is paired to a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT gearbox for handling transmission duties.

The hatchback gets six airbags and a flat-bottom steering wheel

Hyundai i20 N Line has an all-black 5-seater cabin, featuring automatic climate control, ambient lighting, wireless phone charging, a sunroof, and a leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel. Six airbags, electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera ensure the passengers' safety. It also packs a Bose sound system and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Blue Link support.

Hyundai i20 N Line: Pricing and availability

In India, the Hyundai i20 N Line is likely to carry a premium of Rs. 1-1.5 lakh over the Asta(O) turbo-DCT variant priced at Rs. 11.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It will be sold exclusively via the company's dealerships and not through the website.