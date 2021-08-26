2021 Honda Amaze (facelift) review: Should you buy it?

Written by Somnath Chatterjee Twitter Last updated on Aug 26, 2021, 12:02 pm

The 2021 Honda Amaze starts at Rs. 6.6 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Amaze subcompact sedan happens to be the best selling car for Honda in India and it is also the second most popular car in its class. Hence, a timely update was necessary to keep its sales momentum going and Honda has done exactly that. The Amaze (facelift) comes with new features, tweaked styling as well as more technology. Here's our review.

Exteriors

The car gets a new grille and revised C-shape taillights

Despite minimal changes on the outside, the Amaze (facelift) is easily distinguishable from its predecessor thanks to the new front fascia. The grille has grown in size and gets additional chrome lines while the fog lamp housing is also new. Top-end versions offer LED projector headlamps with DRLs. The other changes include new C-shaped LED taillamps and 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Interiors

The spacious cabin has silver accents on the dashboard

The interiors receive minimal changes in the form of silver accents on the dashboard and steering wheel while the seat upholstery gets a new stitching pattern. The manual version we tested has a leather lining for the gear lever. The build quality on offer is fairly impressive and according to class standards. The facelifted Amaze also continues to be spacious and practical.

Features

From a rear-view camera to automatic headlamps

The Honda Amaze (facelift) offers an array of features including a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. It also gets automatic climate control, cruise control, paddle shifters, as well as a voice command system. New to the Amaze (facelift) is a rear-view camera with different angles and guidelines along with an automatic headlamp with a light sensor.

Performance

The petrol engine feels sprightly

The powertrain line-up remains unchanged and it includes a 1.2-liter petrol motor with 90hp/110Nm, while the 1.5-liter diesel engine develops 100hp/200Nm. Standard is a 5-speed manual gearbox whereas a CVT automatic with paddle shifters is optional. We drove the petrol manual version and it continues to be a sprightly engine with a fairly strong power delivery. The ride quality is also quite pliant.

Our verdict

Is it worth your money?

The Amaze (facelift) starts at Rs. 6.32 lakh for the base petrol version while the top-end petrol CVT version is more expensive at Rs. 9.05 lakh. The diesel variants fall in the price-bracket of Rs. 8.66-11.15 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi). Overall, Honda has certainly increased the desirability of the Amaze with the new updates and it is now a much stronger buy.