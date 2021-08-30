2022 Alpina B4 Gran Coupe found testing; design details revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 30, 2021, 12:45 am

2022 Alpina B4 Gran Coupe spied on test

German automaker Alpina is expected to unveil its 2022 B4 Gran Coupe car by early 2022. Now, a test mule of the upcoming four-wheeler sans camouflage has been spied testing for the first time, revealing important design details. The pictures suggest that it will have four doors, quad exhaust tips, a large grille, and 20-inch signature wheels. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will flaunt eye-shaped headlights and 20-inch wheels

The 2022 Alpina B4 Gran Coupe will have a sloping roofline, a sculpted hood, a huge kidney grille, refreshed bumpers, and sleek eye-shaped headlights. On the sides, it will be flanked by ORVMs, sharp body lines, and 20-inch signature wheels. A roof-mounted antenna, wrap-around taillights, and four exhaust tips will be available on the rear end of the car.

Interiors

It will get multiple airbags and a touchscreen infotainment console

The 2022 Alpina B4 Gran Coupe is expected to have a luxurious cabin, featuring parking sensors, key-less entry, auto climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It should house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. The safety of the passengers should be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera.

Performance

The vehicle will run on a 462hp, 3.0-liter engine

The 2022 Alpina B4 Gran Coupe should run on a 3.0-liter, turbocharged straight-six engine mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The mill should generate 462hp of power and 700Nm of peak torque. The car is likely to hit a top speed of 303km/h and sprint from 0-100km/h in just 3.8 seconds. Fully adaptive dampers and an electronically-controlled limited-slip differential would ensure better performance.

Information

2022 Alpina B4 Gran Coupe: Availability

The 2022 Alpina B4 Gran Coupe will be positioned between the M440i xDrive models and the 2-door M4 car in the company's line-up and sold in Europe. Its pricing details will be announced at the time of launch.