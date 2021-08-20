Kia sells over two lakh Seltos SUV in India

Kia Seltos achieves 2 lakh sales milestone

In a remarkable achievement, Kia Motors has sold more than two lakh units of the Seltos SUV in India. Over 66% of the total sales recorded by the company in India have been contributed by the Seltos. Around 58% buyers have opted for its top-spec variant while 45% of the total sales have been driven by diesel-powered variants. Here are more details.

It sports full-LED lighting and 17-inch wheels

Kia Seltos has a wheelbase of 2,610mm

The Kia Seltos features a sporty design with a glossy paint work, a chrome surrounded blacked-out grille, a muscular bonnet, sleek LED headlights, and LED DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels with cladding. A roof-mounted spoiler, wrap-around LED taillights, and skid plates are available on the rear section of the car.

It is offered with three BS6-compliant engine choices

The Kia Seltos is available with three BS6-compliant engine options, including a 1.5-liter diesel motor that produces 113.42hp/250Nm, a 1.5-liter petrol mill that generates 113.42hp/144Nm, and a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol unit that makes 138.08hp/242Nm. Transmission duties are handled by 6-speed manual, automatic, iMT, and iVT gearboxes.

There are six airbags and a 360-degree-view camera

The Kia Seltos offers a 5-seater cabin with ventilated leather seats, power windows, automatic climate control, USB chargers, and a sunroof. It also packs eight speakers and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the four-wheeler provides six airbags, an engine immobilizer, "Follow Me Home" headlamps, and a 360-degree-view camera.

Kia Seltos: Pricing

In India, Kia Seltos carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 9.95 lakh for the base-end HTE G model and goes up to Rs. 17.65 lakh for the GTX+ D (automatic) variant (both prices, ex-showroom).