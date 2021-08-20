Benefits worth up to Rs. 50,000 on Hyundai cars

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 20, 2021, 02:08 pm

Hyundai announces discounts for August 2021

In a bid to increase sales this month, auto giant Hyundai has introduced attractive discounts on some of its offerings, such as the SANTRO, GRAND i10 NIOS, AURA, and i20. The deals are valid till the end of this month and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange benefits, and corporate bonuses. Here are more details.

Car #1

Hyundai SANTRO: Price starts at Rs. 4.76 lakh

Hyundai SANTRO has dual airbags for safety

The Hyundai SANTRO is available with discounts of up to Rs. 40,000, including an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. It features a horizontal slat grille, swept-back headlights, a power antenna, and 14-inch wheels. Inside, there is a 5-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. The vehicle runs on a 1.1-liter petrol engine that makes 68hp/99Nm.

Car #2

Hyundai GRAND i10 NIOS: Price begins at Rs. 5.28 lakh

Hyundai GRAND i10 NIOS sports 15-inch alloy wheels

The Hyundai GRAND i10 NIOS attracts discounts of up to Rs. 50,000, including Rs. 35,000 cash discount. It offers a sculpted bonnet, roof rails, LED DRLs, and indicator-mounted ORVMs. The cabin gets five seats, automatic climate control, two airbags, and a rear-view camera. The hatchback is offered with a 1.2-liter diesel motor (74hp/190Nm), a 1.2-liter petrol mill (81.86hp/113.75Nm), and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol unit (98.63hp/171.6Nm).

Car #3

Hyundai AURA: Price starts at Rs. 5.99 lakh

Hyundai AURA offers both manual and automatic transmission

Hyundai is selling the AURA sedan with benefits worth Rs. 50,000, including Rs. 5,000 corporate discount. It has a sloping roofline, a chrome-surrounded grille, a wide air vent, and 15-inch alloy wheels. The 5-seater cabin gets power windows, a rear-view camera, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Engine options include a 1.2-liter diesel (74hp/190Nm), a 1.2-liter petrol (81.86hp/113.75Nm), and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol (98.63hp/171.6Nm).

Car #4

Hyundai i20: Price begins at Rs. 6.91 lakh

Hyundai i20 packs seven speakers

Hyundai i20 can be purchased with discounts of up to Rs. 40,000. It has a sharp-looking profile, sleek headlights, and 16-inch alloy wheels. There is a spacious cabin with five seats, an adjustable steering wheel, automatic climate control, and six airbags. The vehicle is available with three engine choices: a 118.36hp, 1.0-liter turbo-petrol motor; a 98.63hp, 1.5-liter diesel; and an 81.86hp, 1.2-liter petrol mill.