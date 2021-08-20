2022 Hyundai ELANTRA N debuts with a 276hp engine

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 20, 2021, 12:56 pm

Hyundai introduces 2022 ELANTRA N sedan in the US

Hyundai has unveiled its latest performance sedan, the 2022 ELANTRA N, in the US. It comes with a sporty design, a new-age cabin, and a slew of mechanical updates, including a dual-compound front suspension insulator and trailing arm bushings for an improved performance. The four-wheeler also offers customizable engine sounds and an integrated drive axle to reduce the weight. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It sports a blacked-out grille and 19-inch wheels

The 2022 Hyundai ELANTRA N features a sloping roofline, a trapezoidal blacked-out grille, a wide air vent, a front lip spoiler, and swept-back headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by black B-pillars and 19-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires. A wing spoiler, a full-width taillight, a shark fin antenna, a diffuser, and dual exhaust tips are available on the rear.

Information

A 276hp turbocharged engine fuels the car

2022 Hyundai ELANTRA N packs a 2.0-liter turbocharged motor that produces 276hp of power at 5,500-6,000rpm and 392Nm of torque at 2,100-4,700rpm. The "N Grin Shift" function increases the power to 286hp. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual or an 8-speed DCT gearbox.

Interiors

There is a multifunctional steering wheel and an infotainment system

The 2022 Hyundai ELANTRA N has a premium cabin with gray-colored seats, a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel with 'N' badging, a sunroof, and a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. The N Sound Equalizer lets you choose from Whine, Throat, and Bass profiles for the engine sound. For safety, it gets multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

Information

2022 Hyundai ELANTRA N: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the new Hyundai ELANTRA N have not been revealed as of now. However, it is expected to reach dealerships by October this year and will reportedly carry a starting price-tag of around $33,000 (roughly Rs. 24.56 lakh).