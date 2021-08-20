Volkswagen Virtus to be unveiled in India in February 2022

Volkswagen is working on a new Virtus sedan for India which will be unveiled in the country next year in February. The sedan will replace the aging Volkswagen Vento in India. The Virtus is already available in select international markets and is considerably larger than the India-specific Vento. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

The vehicle is 4,482mm long

The Volkswagen Virtus is based on the MQB-A0 platform and features a sloping roofline, a single slat grille, a power antenna, sleek headlights, and wrap-around taillamps. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 10-spoke alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, the car is 4,482mm long, 1,751mm wide, 1,472mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,651mm, which is 98mm more than the Vento's.

Information

It will be available with two engine options

In India, the Volkswagen Virtus will reportedly be offered with a 110hp, 1.0-liter TSI turbo-petrol motor and a 150hp, 1.5-liter TSI petrol mill. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque converter automatic, and a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox.

Interiors

Inside, there will be a 10.25-inch infotainment system

The India-bound Volkswagen Virtus will offer a spacious cabin with automatic climate control and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will likely pack a fully-digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. For safety, there should be multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

Information

Volkswagen Virtus: Pricing and availability

Volkswagen will announce the pricing and availability details of the Virtus in April next year. However, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).