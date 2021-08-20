2021 TVS Apache RR 310 to debut on August 30

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 20, 2021, 12:20 am

TVS will launch the 2021 iteration of its Apache RR 310 sports bike in India on August 30. It was earlier slated to be unveiled in April but the plans got postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be offered with a few cosmetic changes over the existing model but no mechanical updates are expected. Here's our roundup.

Design

It will sport alloy wheels with TVS ProTorq Extreme tires

The upcoming TVS Apache RR 310 will feature a fully-faired design with sporty graphics, a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, and an upswept exhaust. It will also have a raised windscreen, a TFT color display with Bluetooth connectivity, and an all-LED lighting setup. The motorcycle will likely ride on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in TVS ProTorq Extreme tires.

Information

A 33.5hp engine will fuel the two-wheeler

The 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 will be powered by a 313cc, single-cylinder motor that produces 33.5hp of power and 27.3Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety

Dual-channel ABS will be offered for safety

As for the safety, the 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 is expected to get disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties will likely be taken care of by preload adjustable inverted forks on the front side and a gas-assisted shock absorber on the rear end.

Information

2021 TVS Apache RR 310: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 will be announced at the time of its launch on August 30. It will carry a slight premium over the current generation model, which costs Rs. 2.54 lakh (ex-showroom).