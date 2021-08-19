Tata Safari gets a new Tropical Mist color variant

Tata Safari is now available in four color options

Tata Motors has introduced a new Tropical Mist color option for its Safari SUV in India. It joins the existing Royale Blue, Daytona Gray, and Orcus White colors. To recall, the Safari was launched in February this year and it currently starts at Rs. 14.99 lakh. The SUV has an imposing design, an upmarket cabin, and runs on 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It sports sleek headlights and a chrome grille

The Tata Safari features a muscular bonnet, a chrome finished grille, a blacked-out air vent, a shark fin antenna, and a roof-mounted spoiler. For lighting, it houses sleek projector headlamps, LED DRLs, and wrap-around taillamps. On the sides, the car is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels with black cladding. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,741mm.

Information

Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox

The Tata Safari draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter diesel motor that generates 168hp of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Interiors

There are six airbags and a rear-view camera for safety

The Tata Safari offers a spacious 7-seater cabin with leather seats, a multifunctional steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, and key-less entry. It also packs a JBL sound system and an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, there are six airbags, cornering stability control, "Follow Me Home" headlamps, traction control, and a rear-view camera.

Information

Tata Safari: Pricing

At present, the Tata Safari starts at Rs. 14.99 lakh for the base XE variant and goes up to Rs. 22.01 lakh for the top-spec XZA+ Adventure Edition (automatic) model (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi).