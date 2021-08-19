Vespa 75th anniversary edition scooter launched at Rs. 1.26 lakh

'Vespa 75th' limited edition scooter introduced in India

Piaggio has launched its Vespa 75th anniversary edition scooter in India. Dubbed as 'Vespa 75th,' the special model is available in 125cc and 150cc variants. It is a limited-run vehicle and will be available only in 2021. Th Vespa 75th gets several cosmetic changes, including an exclusive paint scheme and a leather bag on the rear which resembles a spare wheel. Here's our roundup.

It has '75' badging on various parts of the body

The Vespa 75th scooter features a unique 'Glossy Metallic Giallo' paint scheme with '75' badging on the side panel, front fender, and glovebox. It also gets a flat-type 'Smoke Gray' leather seat, a rounded leather bag at the back, diamond-cut alloy wheels, and chrome finish on the mirrors as well as the exhaust. There is an LED headlamp and an analog instrument cluster.

The scooter is available in two engine options

The Vespa 75th is available in 125cc and 150cc variants. The former makes 9.93hp at 7,500rpm and 9.6Nm at 5,500rpm while the latter produces 10.4hp at 7,600rpm and 10.6Nm at 5,500rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a CVT gearbox.

It has a disc brake on the front wheel

For the rider's safety, the Vespa 75th is equipped with a 200mm disc brake on the front wheel and a 140mm drum brake on the rear wheel. The 125cc model gets Combined Braking System while the 150cc variant comes with ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties are taken care of by hydraulic shock absorbers on the front and rear.

Vespa 75th: Pricing and availability

The Vespa 75th starts at Rs. 1.26 lakh for the 125cc variant while the 150cc model costs Rs. 1.39 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The bookings for the special edition scooter are currently open on the company's website as well as through dealerships.