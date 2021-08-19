Mahindra XUV700's unofficial pre-bookings open for Rs. 25,000

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 19, 2021, 02:49 pm

Mahindra XUV700 can now be pre-booked unofficially

Mahindra dealerships in India have started accepting unofficial pre-bookings for the Mahindra XUV700 against a token amount of Rs. 25,000. The official bookings will begin around the festive season. To recall, the XUV700 was revealed last week with a starting price-tag of Rs. 11.99 lakh. It comes in four trims, namely, MX, AX3, AX5, and AX7. Here are more details.

Exteriors

It offers LED lighting and 17-inch alloys

The Mahindra XUV700 features a muscular design with a multi-slat grille, new bumpers, silver-colored skid plates, and LED headlights with massive C-shaped LED DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, power-adjustable ORVMs, and 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels (18-inch for the AX7 trim). A roof-mounted spoiler and angular LED taillights are available on the rear section of the car.

Information

The vehicle is available with two engine choices

The Mahindra XUV700 draws power from a 2.0-liter mHawk petrol engine that makes 197.13hp/380Nm or a 2.2-liter mStallion diesel motor that generates 152.87hp/360Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

There is a 10.25-inch infotainment panel

The Mahindra XUV700 offers a premium 5-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, 2-zone automatic climate control, rear parking sensors, and an engine start-stop button. It also has a Sony 3D audio system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the SUV provides seven airbags, ADAS, and a 360-degree-view camera.

Information

Mahindra XUV700: Pricing and availability

In India, the Mahindra XUV700 starts at Rs. 11.99 lakh for the entry-level MX trim. The AX3 and AX5 variants start at Rs. 13.99 lakh and Rs. 14.99 lakh, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom). The prices of the top-tier AX7 trim are yet to be revealed.