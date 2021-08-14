Vespa 75th-anniversary edition scooter to be launched on August 19

Italian automaker Piaggio has announced that it will launch its Vespa 75th-anniversary edition scooter in India on August 19. The vehicle is expected to borrow styling cues from the Primavera 75th Anniversary and GTS 75th Anniversary models recently launched in Malaysia. It should also offer many features, including a 4.3-inch TFT instrument cluster. Here are more details.

Design

The scooter might be available in a 'Giallo 75th' shade

The Vespa 75th-anniversary edition scooter is likely to sport a "Giallo 75th" paintwork, and chrome-plated detailing on the ORVMs, mudguard, muffler, as well as badge. There should also be the number "75" written on the body panels and a large tail-mounted circular leather bag made of velvety-soft nubuck leather. The bag will have a shoulder strap and clips on the luggage rack.

Information

A flat-type seat and smartphone connectivity should be offered

The Vespa 75th-anniversary edition scooter is likely to have a circular headlight as well as mirrors, a flat-type seat, a flat footboard, and a stubby exhaust. It should also sport a 4.3-inch TFT color instrument console with support for smartphone connectivity.

Safety

There should be disc brakes on both the wheels

In terms of safety equipment, the upcoming Vespa 75th-anniversary edition scooter should be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are likely to be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a shock absorber on the rear end.

Information

What about its availability?

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the Vespa 75th-anniversary edition in India will be announced at the time of its launch. Notably, the company has manufactured 19 million scooters in the past 75 years.