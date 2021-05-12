Aprilia SXR 125 launched in India at Rs. 1.16 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 12, 2021, 06:42 pm

Aprilia launches SXR 125 scooter in India

Italian automaker Aprilia has launched its SXR 125 maxi-style scooter in India. It should make its way to dealerships soon. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has an SXR 160-inspired look and comes with a digital instrument cluster as well as a full-LED setup for lighting. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 124.45cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. Here are more details.

Design

The scooter has a raised windscreen

The Aprilia SXR 125 sits on an underbone frame and has a headlight-mounted front apron, a stepped-up, single-piece seat, a pillion grab rail, a small exhaust, and a raised windscreen. The scooter packs a digital instrument console with smartphone connectivity, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on 5-spoke alloy wheels. It has a 7-liter fuel tank.

Information

It is fueled by a 9hp, 124cc engine

The Aprilia SXR 125 draws power from a BS6-compliant 124.45cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine sourced from the Storm 125. The mill is linked to a CVT gearbox and generates 9.38hp of power at 7,600rpm and 9.2Nm of peak torque at 6,250rpm.

Safety

The vehicle has a combined braking system

On the safety front, the Aprilia SXR 125 is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, and a combined braking system for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the maxi-scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Aprilia SXR 125: Pricing and availability

In India, the Aprilia SXR 125 carries a price-tag of Rs. 1.16 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and should arrive at dealerships soon. At this price-point, it goes against the Suzuki Burgman Street.