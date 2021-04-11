-
Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman Street become costlier in IndiaLast updated on Apr 11, 2021, 07:28 pm
-
Japanese automaker Suzuki has increased the prices of its Bluetooth-enabled Access 125 and Burgman Street scooters in India.
Following the latest price-revision, the vehicles have become costlier by up to Rs. 1,414, and now start at Rs. 78,200 and Rs. 82,700, respectively.
As for the highlights, they have a sporty look and draw power from BS6-compliant engines.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design
The scooters have a full-LED lighting setup
-
The Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman Street have an indicator-mounted front apron, a flat-type seat, a pillion grab rail, and a stubby exhaust.
The former has a semi-digital instrument console, while the latter has a digital unit. They both come with Bluetooth connectivity, full-LED lighting, and ride on blacked-out alloy wheels.
The vehicles tip the scales at 103kg and 110kg, respectively.
-
Information
They run on a 8.5hp, 124cc engine
-
The Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman Street draw power from a BS6-compliant 124cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine linked to a CVT gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 8.5hp at 6,750rpm and a peak torque of 10Nm at 5,500rpm.
-
Safety
A combined braking system ensures better handling
-
The Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman Street are equipped with a disc/drum brake on the front wheel, and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with a combined braking system, for better handling on the roads.
Suspension duties on the vehicles are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a swing arm on the rear end.
-
Information
Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman Street: Pricing
-
Following the latest price-hike, the drum brake model of the Bluetooth-enabled Suzuki Access 125 costs Rs. 78,200, while the disc brake variant is priced at Rs. 80,200. Meanwhile, the standard Burgman Street costs Rs. 82,700, and its Bluetooth variant is priced at Rs. 86,200 (ex-showroom).