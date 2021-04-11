Japanese automaker Suzuki has increased the prices of its Bluetooth-enabled Access 125 and Burgman Street scooters in India.

Following the latest price-revision, the vehicles have become costlier by up to Rs. 1,414, and now start at Rs. 78,200 and Rs. 82,700, respectively.

As for the highlights, they have a sporty look and draw power from BS6-compliant engines.

Here's our roundup.