Chennai-based Royal Enfield should launch its 2021 Classic 350 motorbike in India soon. In the latest development, details about the vehicle's instrument cluster have been leaked. It will have a semi-digital unit featuring a fuel gauge, an odometer, a clock, two trip meters, a speedometer with a changed layout, and a Tripper Navigation module. Here are more details.

Design The bike will sport a rounded headlamp

The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will sit on a new frame and have an old-school cruiser design, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a flat-type seat, a lengthy exhaust, and a rounded headlight. The bike will pack a semi-digital instrument console, a halogen headlamp, an LED taillight, and will ride on wire-spoke wheels. It should have a 13.5-liter fuel tank.

Information It will run on a 20hp, 349cc engine

The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be powered by a BS6-compliant 349cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates 20.2hp of maximum power and 27Nm of peak torque. The mill will be paired to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety Disc brakes on both the wheels will ensure safety

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Classic 350 should be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS, to avoid skidding on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin gas-charged shock absorbers with adjustable preload on the rear end.

Information 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350: Pricing and availability