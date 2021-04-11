Taiwanese automaker Kymco has launched its AK 550 maxi-style scooter in Europe. However, it is unlikely to make its way to India. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a sporty design and comes with LED lights as well as a fully digital instrument console. It draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 550cc inline twin-cylinder engine mated to a CVT gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Design The scooter comes in two colors

The 2021 Kymco AK 550 has a headlight-mounted front apron, a raised windshield, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, and heated grips. The scooter packs a digital instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on blacked-out 15-inch wheels. It has a 12.5-liter fuel tank, tips the scales at 226kg, and is offered in two shades: matte black and matte blue.

Information It runs on a 51hp, 550cc engine

The 2021 Kymco AK 550 draws power from a 550cc inline twin-cylinder engine that makes 51hp of power at 7,500rpm and 55.64Nm of peak torque at 5,500rpm. The mill is linked to a CVT gearbox.

Safety Ride-by-wire throttle ensures better handling

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Kymco AK 550 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ride-by-wire throttle for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the maxi-style scooter are taken care of by 41mm USD forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information 2021 Kymco AK 550: Pricing