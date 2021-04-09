TVS Motor Company has increased the prices of its Ntorq 125 scooter in India. Following the price-hike, the two-wheeler has become dearer by up to Rs. 1,540 and now starts at Rs. 71,095. As for the key highlights, it comes with a sporty look, a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster, a BS6-compliant 125cc engine, and advanced safety features. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors It offers an all-LED lighting setup

The TVS Ntorq 125 features an eye-catching design and sits on a high rigidity tubular frame. It has an angular front apron with an integrated headlamp, a smartphone charging point, and an external fuel cap. The scooter is equipped with an all-LED setup for lighting, a digital instrument panel with support for Bluetooth connectivity, and rides on 12-inch alloy wheels.

Information The vehicle runs on a 9.25hp, 125cc engine

The TVS Ntorq 125 draws power from a BS6-compliant 125cc motor that makes 9.25hp of power at 7,000rpm and 10.5Nm of peak torque at 5,500rpm. The motor comes mated to a CVT gearbox.

Safety For safety, it has a synchronized braking system

The TVS Ntorq 125 has a disc/drum brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear. It also gets a synchronized braking system for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the vehicle are taken care of by telescopic forks with hydraulic dampers on the front side and a coil spring unit on the rear end.

TVS Ntorq 125: Updated pricing