Toyota Kijang Innova Limited Edition launched in Indonesia: Details hereLast updated on Apr 09, 2021, 06:46 pm
To celebrate its 50th anniversary in Indonesia, Toyota has launched a special variant of its Innova car whose production is limited to just 50 units. It is offered in two variants: V Luxury and Venturer.
As for the highlights, the vehicle has received cosmetic updates inside-out and is offered with a choice of petrol as well as diesel engines.
Here are more details.
Exteriors
The car sports a chromed grille with multiple slats
Toyota Kijang Innova Limited Edition has an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, chromed grille, sleek headlights, and pearl white paintwork with gold accents.
On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 6-spoke 18-inch alloy wheels.
Wrap-around L-shaped taillights, 50th anniversary badging on the tailgate, and a window wiper are available on the rear end.
Information
It is offered with a choice of two engines
The Toyota Kijang Innova Limited Edition is available with a 2.0-liter, DOHC petrol engine that makes 137hp/183Nm and a 2.4-liter diesel mill that generates 147hp/360Nm. Both the motors are linked to a 6-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties.
Interiors
The vehicle has a spacious cabin with many features
The Toyota Kijang Innova Limited Edition has a dual-tone 7-seater cabin, featuring a wooden treatment on the dashboard, 50th anniversary badging on the carpet, tan-brown leatherette upholstery, a JBL sound system, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel.
It houses a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options.
All standard safety options, including multiple airbags, are also available.
Information
Toyota Kijang Innova Limited Edition: Pricing
In Indonesia, the V Luxury model of the Toyota Kijang Innova Limited Edition carries a price-tag of IDR 404.5 million (roughly Rs. 20.7 lakh) while the Venturer variant is priced at IDR 482.7 million (approximately Rs. 24.72 lakh).