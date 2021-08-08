Volkswagen ID.5 GTX previewed in official images; design details revealed
Prior to its global debut at the IAA Munich Motor Show on September 7, Volkswagen has revealed images of its first electric-powered SUV coupe, called the ID.5 GTX. The pictures suggest that the vehicle will have IQ.Light LED matrix headlamps, designer wheels, a shark-fin antenna, and 3D LED taillights. It is estimated to have a range of up to 497km. Here are more details.
The car will have a shark-fin antenna and flat hood
The Volkswagen ID.5 GTX will be based on the Modular Electric Drive Matrix platform. It shall have a sloping roofline, a flat hood, a wide air dam, illuminated honeycomb elements, LED headlights that generate intelligently controlled high beams, and sporty wheels. An integrated spoiler, a shark-fin antenna, and 3D LED taillights will be available on the rear end of the car.
It will be fueled by a twin motor electric powertrain
The Volkswagen ID.5 GTX will pack two electric motors, a large Lithium-ion battery pack, and an all-wheel-drive system. Though the specifications and power figures are yet to be revealed, the vehicle is expected to deliver a range of up to 497km.
It might offer multiple airbags and a touchscreen infotainment console
The Volkswagen ID.5 GTX is likely to have a spacious cabin with parking sensors, auto climate control, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It should house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. For ensuring the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, a rear-view camera, and ADAS might be available.
Volkswagen ID.5 GTX: Pricing and availability
Pricing and availability details of the Volkswagen ID.5 GTX will be revealed in September. However, it is expected to cost more than the ID.4 which starts at $41,190 (around Rs. 30.5 lakh) in the US.