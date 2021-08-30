TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition scooter goes official in Bangladesh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 30, 2021, 12:30 am

TVS Motor Company has launched the Race Edition of its Ntorq 125 scooter in Bangladesh. As for the highlights, the model sports cosmetic changes such as the "Race Edition" badging and chequered flag graphics, but the features remain unchanged. It draws power from a 124.79cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine linked to a CVT gearbox. Here are more details.

Design

The scooter is available in two colors

The TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition sits on a tubular frame and has a headlight-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a stepped-up seat with a pillion grab rail, and a stubby exhaust. The scooter packs a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, a full-LED setup for lighting, and rides on alloy wheels. In Bangladesh, it comes in two shades: Metallic Red and Metallic Yellow.

Information

It attains a top speed of 95km/h

TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition is powered by a 124.79cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, SOHC engine that generates 9.4hp/10.5Nm. The motor is linked to a CVT gearbox. The scooter can sprint from 0-60km/h in 9 seconds and hit a top speed of 95km/h.

Safety

It gets telescopic front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with Synchronized Braking System for better handling. Suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a coil spring with hydraulic dampers on the rear.

Information

TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition: Pricing

In Bangladesh, the TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition sports a price figure of BDT 179,900 (around Rs. 1.56 lakh). Meanwhile, in India, the same model is priced at Rs. 94,616 (ex-showroom, Delhi).