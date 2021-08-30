2021 Ford EcoSport might be launched in India this October

October launch likely for 2021 Ford EcoSport

American automaker Ford is rumored to launch its facelifted EcoSport SUV in India by the end of October this year. As for the highlights, the car will have a refreshed design and an upmarket cabin with a host of features. Under the hood, it will draw power from BS6-compliant 1.5-liter petrol or diesel engines. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will flaunt L-shaped DRLs and tailgate-mounted spare wheel

The 2021 Ford EcoSport will have a muscular hood, a chrome-surrounded radiator grille, an updated bumper with inverted L-shaped LED DRLs, swept-back projector headlamps, and a silvered skid plate. It will be flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and new alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights, a window wiper, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel will be available on the rear end of the car.

Information

Two engine choices will be offered

The 2021 Ford EcoSport will run on a 1.5-liter, 3-cylinder petrol engine that makes 121.6hp/149Nm or a 1.5-liter diesel mill that generates 100hp/215Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle will get a rear-view camera and six airbags

The 2021 Ford EcoSport will get a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring a power steering wheel with cruise control, key-less entry, new upholstery, and automatic climate control. Six airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD will ensure the safety of the passengers. It should also pack a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Information

2021 Ford EcoSport: Pricing and availability

Ford will reveal the pricing and availability details of the 2021 EcoSport SUV in India at the time of its launch. However, it is likely to carry a slight premium over the outgoing model which begins at Rs. 8.19 lakh (ex-showroom).