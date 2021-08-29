Renault unveils Mobilize Limo electric sedan geared toward mobility services
French automaker Renault has unveiled an electric sedan tailor-made for mobility services like taxis and ride-hailing services. It will make its global debut at the Munich Motor Show. Called Mobilize Limo, the vehicle has a stylish design and a luxurious cabin with lots of features. It is fueled by an electric powertrain and promises a range of 450km per charge. Here are more details.
The car flaunts 17-inch wheels and flush door handles
Renault Mobilize Limo has a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a wide air vent, sleek LED headlights, and Mobilize logos. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, and 17-inch aluminium wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights with Y-shaped ends, and a raked windscreen is available on the rear. As for the dimensions, the sedan is 4,670mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,750mm.
The sedan gets heated steering wheel and eight airbags
Renault Mobilize Limo has a spacious 5-seater cabin with two USB ports, a refrigerated storage compartment between the two front seats, and a heated steering wheel (with Winter Pack). It houses a 10.25-inch digital instrument panel and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. Eight airbags, adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert, and blind-spot detection ensure the passengers' safety.
It attains a top speed of 140km/h
Renault Mobilize Limo packs an electric motor and a 60kWh battery. The setup delivers a combined output of 150hp of power and a peak torque of 220Nm. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 9.6 seconds, hit a top speed of 140km/h, and deliver a range of 450km on a single charge. Fast-charging for just 40 minutes promises a range of 250km.
Renault Mobilize Limo: Availability
The Renault Mobilize Limo will ply on the roads only in certain countries from the second half of 2022. The stylish electric sedan cannot be bought and will only be available via subscription.