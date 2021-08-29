Renault unveils Mobilize Limo electric sedan geared toward mobility services

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 29, 2021, 08:04 pm

Renault reveals its Mobilize Limo electric sedan

French automaker Renault has unveiled an electric sedan tailor-made for mobility services like taxis and ride-hailing services. It will make its global debut at the Munich Motor Show. Called Mobilize Limo, the vehicle has a stylish design and a luxurious cabin with lots of features. It is fueled by an electric powertrain and promises a range of 450km per charge. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car flaunts 17-inch wheels and flush door handles

Renault Mobilize Limo has a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a wide air vent, sleek LED headlights, and Mobilize logos. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, and 17-inch aluminium wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights with Y-shaped ends, and a raked windscreen is available on the rear. As for the dimensions, the sedan is 4,670mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,750mm.

Interiors

The sedan gets heated steering wheel and eight airbags

Renault Mobilize Limo has a spacious 5-seater cabin with two USB ports, a refrigerated storage compartment between the two front seats, and a heated steering wheel (with Winter Pack). It houses a 10.25-inch digital instrument panel and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. Eight airbags, adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert, and blind-spot detection ensure the passengers' safety.

Performance

It attains a top speed of 140km/h

Renault Mobilize Limo packs an electric motor and a 60kWh battery. The setup delivers a combined output of 150hp of power and a peak torque of 220Nm. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 9.6 seconds, hit a top speed of 140km/h, and deliver a range of 450km on a single charge. Fast-charging for just 40 minutes promises a range of 250km.

Information

Renault Mobilize Limo: Availability

The Renault Mobilize Limo will ply on the roads only in certain countries from the second half of 2022. The stylish electric sedan cannot be bought and will only be available via subscription.