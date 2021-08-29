Prior to launch, Bajaj Pulsar 250 previewed in spy snaps

Bajaj Pulsar 250 bikes spied; details revealed

Bajaj Auto will launch its Pulsar 250 naked and faired motorbikes in India this November. Now, camouflaged test mules of the upcoming two-wheelers have been found testing on the roads, revealing important design details. The pictures suggest that they will have a fully digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and designer blacked-out wheels. Here are more details.

The motorbikes should get Bluetooth connectivity and alloy wheels

Bajaj Pulsar 250 bikes are likely to sport a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a rear cowl, a split-style seat with a pillion grab rail, and a stubby exhaust. Depending on the variant, they will be either naked, semi-faired, or fully faired. The motorcycles are expected to pack a full-LED setup for lighting, a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, and blacked-out alloy wheels.

They should run on a 24hp, 250cc engine

The Bajaj Pulsar 250 bikes should run on a 250cc, air/oil-cooled engine that will generate around 24hp of maximum power and around 20Nm of peak torque. The gearbox info is currently unavailable.

They will have telescopic front forks

For ensuring the rider's safety, Bajaj Pulsar 250 bikes will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with multiple riding modes and dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycles will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

How much will they cost?

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the Bajaj Pulsar 250 bikes in India will be announced at the time of their launch. However, they are expected to be priced at around Rs. 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom).