Last updated on Aug 29, 2021, 05:04 pm

Launch date of 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 revealed

TVS Motor Company will launch the 2021 version of its Apache RR 310 motorbike in India tomorrow, i.e., August 30. The upcoming motorcycle is expected to sport cosmetic changes, offer a revised suspension setup, and get race ECU for better throttle response. It should draw power from a BS6-compliant 312cc, single-cylinder engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

The bike will have 17-inch wheels and TFT instrument cluster

The 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 will sit on a trellis frame and have a muscular fuel tank, a raised windscreen, a stepped-up saddle, and a side-slung upswept exhaust. The bike will pack a TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and a full-LED setup for lighting. It is expected to ride on 17-inch alloy wheels shod in TVS ProTorq Extreme tires.

It will be fueled by a 34hp, 312cc engine

The 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 will run on a BS6-compliant 312.2cc, single-cylinder engine that generates 33.5hp of maximum power and 27.3Nm of peak torque. The mill will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

There will be disc brakes on both the wheels

In terms of safety equipment, the 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bike will be taken care of by preload-adjustable inverted forks on the front side and a gas-charged shock absorber on the rear end.

2021 TVS Apache RR 310: Pricing

Pricing and availability details of the 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 in India will be announced tomorrow. It should carry a significant premium over the outgoing model priced at Rs. 2.54 lakh (ex-showroom).