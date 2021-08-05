Bajaj Dominar 250 to receive three new color variants

Bajaj Auto is expected to launch fresh color options for its Dominar 250 motorbike in India by the end of this month. In the latest development, the images of the bike in new paint schemes have surfaced online. The two-wheeler will reportedly receive three new color options, namely, Citrus Rush and Matte Silver, Sparkling Black and Matte Silver, and Racing Red and Matte Silver.

Design

The bike offers an all-LED lighting setup

Bajaj Dominar 250 has a 13-liter fuel tank

The Bajaj Dominar 250 sits on a beam type perimeter frame and features a sporty design with a muscular fuel tank, an upswept exhaust, and a stepped up seat. It houses a digital instrument console, a full-LED system for lighting, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. The motorcycle is currently offered in Canyon Red and Vine Black color options.

Information

A BS6-compliant 248.77cc engine fuels the vehicle

The Bajaj Dominar 250 draws power from a BS6-compliant 248.77cc, single-cylinder engine that is tuned to produce 26.6hp of power at 8,500rpm and 23.5Nm of torque at 6,500rpm. The motor is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

Dual-channel ABS provides better road handling

For the rider's safety, the Bajaj Dominar 250 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and an adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.

Information

Bajaj Dominar 250: Pricing

The Bajaj Dominar 250 is currently priced at Rs. 1.54 lakh (ex-showroom). The upcoming color options, however, might carry some premium over the present price.