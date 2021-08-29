Kia Seltos (7-seater) SUV found testing; design details revealed

Kia Seltos (7-seater) SUV spied on test

South Korean automaker Kia Motors will unveil the 7-seater version of its Seltos SUV in India around early 2022. In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of the upcoming car has been spied, revealing important design details. As per the images, the vehicle will have an upright hood, redesigned headlights, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Here's more information.

The car will flaunt a large grille and wrap-around taillights

The Kia Seltos (7-seater) should sit on the Hyundai ALCAZAR's platform and have a muscular bonnet, a large grille, a wide air dam, and sleek headlights. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, B-pillars, ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna will be available on the rear end of the vehicle.

It will be offered with two engine choices

The Kia Seltos (7-seater) should be powered by a BS6-compliant 157hp, 2.0-liter petrol engine or a 113.4hp, 1.5-liter diesel mill. Transmission duties should be taken care of by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

The SUV will get Bose sound system and panoramic sunroof

Kia Seltos (7-seater) will have a spacious cabin, featuring three rows of seats, a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, a Bose sound system, rear sunshades, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will house a large touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and connected car technology. Multiple airbags, electronic stability control, and a tire-pressure monitor will ensure safety.

Kia Seltos (7-seater): Pricing and rivals

In India, the Kia Seltos (7-seater) SUV is expected to carry a starting price tag of around Rs. 15 lakh. It will go against rivals such as the Hyundai ALCAZAR, Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, and MG Hector Plus.