Mahindra reportedly begins series production of XUV700 in India

Mahindra XUV700 tipped to reach dealerships in September

Mahindra has reportedly started the series production of its recently-launched XUV700 in India. Some units for driving and showcasing will reach the dealerships in the second week of September. The flagship SUV debuted last week. It carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 11.99 lakh and comes in four trim levels of MX, AX3, AX5, and AX7. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It has a muscular bonnet and a rear spoiler

The Mahindra XUV700 features a multi-slat grille, a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out air dam, a roof-mounted rear spoiler, and silvered skid plates. For lighting, it houses LED headlights, C-shaped LED DRLs, and wrap-around LED taillights. On the sides, the vehicle is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with black cladding.

Information

Two engine options are being offered

The Mahindra XUV700 comes with a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol motor (197.3hp/380Nm) and a 2.2-liter diesel mill that is available in three different tunes: 153hp/360Nm, 182hp/420Nm, and 182hp/450Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle offers segment-first radar-based safety features

The Mahindra XUV700 has a spacious 5-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, power windows, 2-zone automatic climate control, and an adjustable steering wheel. It sports two 10.25-inch screens for the digital instrument console and infotainment system. The latter supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The SUV has seven airbags and radar-based safety features like Advanced Collision Warning, Auto Emergency Braking, and Smart Pilot Assist.

Information

Mahindra XUV700: Pricing

The Mahindra XUV700 starts at Rs. 11.99 lakh for the base-end MX variant, while the AX3 and AX5 trims cost Rs. 13.99 lakh and Rs. 14.99 lakh, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom). Prices of the top-spec AX7 variant are still under the wraps.