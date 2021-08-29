Interiors of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio previewed in spy shots

Mahindra is expected to unveil its new-generation Scorpio SUV in India by early 2022. In the latest development, the interiors of the upcoming car have been spied, revealing key details. The pictures suggest that the four-wheeler will have front-facing seats in the third row, an electric sunroof, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. It should be offered with both petrol and diesel engines. Here's more.

Exteriors

The car will flaunt twin-LED headlights and multi-spoke alloy wheels

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio will have a boxy look, featuring a refreshed grille with vertical slats, a muscular bonnet, bumper-mounted LED DRLs, and a large air dam. It will be flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, B-pillars, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. Twin-LED headlamps and fog lamps will be available for lighting. As for the dimensions, the SUV will be larger than the current-generation model.

Information

There will be two engine choices

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio will be powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter mStallion petrol engine that generates 152hp/320Nm and a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel motor that churns out 130hp/320Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual/automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors

Split-folding seats and 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console will be offered

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio will get front-facing seats in the third row that offer a 50:50 split configuration, an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, leather upholstery, roof-mounted speakers, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. It will pack an analog instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for connected car technology. Multiple airbags and ABS with EBD will ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

2022 Mahindra Scorpio: Pricing and availability

Mahindra will announce details related to the pricing and availability of the 2022 Scorpio in India at the time of its launch. However, it is likely to carry some premium over the current model, which begins at Rs. 12.59 lakh (ex-showroom).