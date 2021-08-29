Prior to launch, QJ7000D electric bike previewed in patent images

Patent images of QJ7000D electric bike revealed

Chinese automaker QJMotor has filed design patents for its QJ7000D motorcycle. To recall, it was showcased in its concept form at the 2021 Beijing Motor Show. The pictures suggest the vehicle will have a twin-pod headlight, a TFT instrument cluster, and designer blacked-out wheels. It will draw power from an electric powertrain and deliver a claimed range of 100km per charge. Here's more.

The bike will have full-LED lighting and a windshield

The QJ7000D will have a fuel tank-like structure that will serve as a storage compartment, stepped-up split-style seats, a clip-on handlebar, fairing-mounted mirrors, a rear tire hugger-mounted number plate holder, and a raised windscreen. The bike will pack a TFT instrument cluster, an all-LED setup for lighting, and ride on designer blacked-out alloy wheels. It will also sport triple-tone paintwork.

The concept model has a top speed of 105km/h

The concept version of the QJ7000D houses a 9.4hp electric motor and a 72V, 60Ah battery pack. The powertrain delivers a combined output of 13.4hp of power. The bike hits a top speed of 105km/h and delivers claimed range of 100km per charge.

It will get inverted front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the QJ7000D will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It is unclear whether ABS for better handling on the roads will also be available. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler will be taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a central shock absorber on the rear end.

QJMotor QJ7000D: Availability

QJMotor is likely to launch the QJ7000D electric bike in China within a few months. Once launched there, the vehicle will make its way to global markets under the Benelli moniker.