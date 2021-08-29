2022 BMW G 310 R teased; launch in India imminent

BMW teases its 2022 G 310 R bike in India

BMW Motorrad has teased the 2022 G 310 R motorbike on social media, hinting at its imminent launch in India. To recall, it made its global debut in July. The vehicle is available in two new shades, namely Cosmic Black Two and Kyanite Blue Metallic. Meanwhile, the Polar White color has been discontinued, and its features, as well as mechanicals, remain unchanged. Here's more.

The bike has cast aluminium wheels and full-LED lighting

The 2022 BMW G 310 R sits on a tubular frame and has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up seat, golden-colored front forks, and an upswept exhaust. The bike packs a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on designer cast aluminium wheels. It has a fuel storage capacity of 11 liters and tips the scales at 164kg.

It runs on a 34hp, 313cc engine

The 2022 BMW G 310 R is powered by a 313cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 34hp and a peak torque of 28Nm. The mill is paired to a 6-speed gearbox.

It is equipped with 41mm inverted front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2022 BMW G 310 R is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 41mm inverted forks on the front side and a central spring strut on the rear end.

2022 BMW G 310 R: Pricing and availability

The 2022 BMW G 310 R will be launched in India soon and shall carry a slight premium over the current-generation model that is priced at Rs. 2.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).