Kawasaki Z900RS SE roadster bike goes official in the UK

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 19, 2021, 12:51 am

Japanese automaker Kawasaki has unveiled the SE version of its Z900RS neo-retro roadster motorcycle in the UK. It will be up for grabs there in early-2022. As for the highlights, the bike has an eye-catching look and sports a 'Yellow Ball' paintwork inspired by the 1971 Kawasaki Z1 Super 4. It also offers improved braking and suspension setup. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has golden-spoked wheels and a ribbed pattern seat

The Kawasaki Z900RS SE sits on a high-tensile steel frame and has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a flat-type seat with a ribbed pattern, an upswept chromed exhaust, round mirrors, and golden-colored front forks. The bike packs a twin-pod instrument cluster, a circular headlight, and rides on golden-spoked wheels. It has a fuel storage capacity of 17-liter and tips the scales at 215kg.

Information

It is fueled by a 110hp, 948cc engine

The Kawasaki Z900RS SE draws power from a 948cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that generates a maximum power of 110hp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 98.5Nm at 6,500rpm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

In terms of safety equipment, the Kawasaki Z900RS SE is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS and traction control for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 41mm inverted forks on the front side and horizontal back-link, gas-charged shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

Kawasaki Z900RS SE: Pricing and availability

The Kawasaki Z900RS SE carries a price-tag of £12,499 (around Rs. 12.7 lakh) in the UK and will be up for sale from next year. However, no details related to its availability in India have been disclosed.